HBO announces actors who will play Harry, Hermione and Ron for new Harry Potter series

HBO announced its leading cast for an upcoming original "Harry Potter" television series.

Dominic McLaughlin will star as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout will take on the role of Ron Weasley. The three young actors are all newcomers in the world of Hollywood entertainment, said HBO.

The company said over 30,000 children auditioned for the three lead roles in its open casting call.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint played the characters in the beloved Harry Potter movies.

The TV series will be an adaptation of the original books by J.K. Rowling, who is also named as executive producer.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner, according to HBO.

"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen," Gardiner said in a joint statement with director and executive producer Mark Mylod.

HBO said it plans to start filming for the series this summer with an anticipated rollout on its streaming platform, HBO Max, in 2026.