Insane Clown Posse reportedly to embark on farewell tour next year

Insane Clown Posse reportedly announced they would embark on a farewell tour next year due to Violent J’s disclosure of severe heart failure.

According to The Detroit Free Press and Billboard, Violent J announced at its annual Gathering of the Juggalos festival in Thornville, Ohio, over the weekend.

The media outlets reported that Violent J told the crowd that he had recently noticed that he had felt “winded" while walking short distances, so he went to the doctor to get it checked out.

Doctors told him he had heart failure.

The hip-hop duo frontman said he underwent various procedures for atrial fibrillation, which the American Heart Association defines as an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure, and other cardiovascular complications.

The Detroit-based group said they still plan to perform at one-off shows each month and continue releasing new music.

Insane Clown Posse plans to tour the world next year, but that it would be "a slow tour, only like 3-4 shows a week," the Detroit Free Press reported.