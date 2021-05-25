Achieve seizure freedom with The University of Kansas Health System.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "The University of Kansas Health System is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

On today's segment we are joined by neurosurgeon Dr. Jennifer Cheng, who specializes in epilepsy surgery. She discusses the awareness around epilepsy, numbers of individuals diagnosed as well as those that go undiagnosed. At The University of Kansas Health System patients can meet with a team of physicians to review and discuss the latest medical and surgical treatment options. Those physicians will work together to explore complex cases and find the best treatment option for their patient.