Book a cruise with Booking.com

Americans have emerged from the pandemic ready to travel. U.S. adults are eagerly planning ahead for this upcoming year, as confirmed by Booking.com’s recent research stating that for four fifths (81%) of Americans, travel is life and that they feel more alive than ever when they are on vacation. From the beaches and nightlife in Miami, nature and Southwest culture in Oklahoma City to the country’s rich history in Arlington, Virginia, travelers are up for any variety of vacation. Not surprisingly, cruises are also making a major comeback, allowing travelers to see multiple exotic destinations.