Boys & Girls Clubs is Kansas City’s Summer Fun Partner

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Given the interruption of this current academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, successful summer educational programs are even more important than ever before. Each day, during Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City’s Atomic Blast program, youth ages 5 – 12 participate in fun, STEM focused educational activities facilitated by certified teachers and Youth Development Professional. In addition, the program includes a daily breakfast, lunch and snack, field trips, swimming, making new friends, and more. The Clubs’ teen program, for youth 13 – 18, is geared toward helping them reach the goal of high school graduation with post-secondary plans in place.