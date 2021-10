KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Casey's is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

As we all return to our fall routines, Casey’s is introducing its new breakfast lineup . Guests can now start their day with the Signature Handheld, a handmade, perfectly portable breakfast option that starts with Casey’s delicious, made-from-scratch dough along with an all-new Loaded Breakfast Burrito and Loaded Breakfast Bowl to complete the menu.