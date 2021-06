KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Techish is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

After living in the shadow of a worldwide pandemic for more than a year, it’s time to ring-in those big milestones for Dads and Grads alike. What better way to do it than with the very best gadgets, upscale outdoor gear, subscriptions, and more? Tech-Guru Jennifer Jolly joins us with a look at the latest tech everyone’s talking about.