Check out the new Lee's Summit Red Door Grill

Red Door Woodfired Grill has opened some new (red) doors in Lee’s Summit at NW Chipman and Pryor! Enjoy KC’s best Happy Hour at the huge horseshoe bar, or a woodfired favorite from the 4-season patio overlooking the pond. The new Lee’s Summit restaurant is Red Door Grill’s sixth Kansas City area location. Other locations include Leawood, Overland Park, and Lenexa, Brookside and Liberty.

Red Door features a Happy Hour Menu each weekday, from 3 to 6 PM and specials throughout the week, including $5 Burger Monday, ‘Half Off The Bar’ on Tuesday from 3-6, Fried Chicken Thursday, Prime Rib and Brunch through the weekend, and HalfPriced Wine on Sundays.