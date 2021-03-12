Check out the Open Season Sportsman’s Expo

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Open Season Sportman's Expo is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

NEW for 2021, the Open Season Sportsman’s Expo is headed to the Overland Park Convention Center, Friday, March 12 – Sunday, March 14. The Open Season Sportsman’s Expo will feature the latest products, gear and equipment for hunting, fishing, and outdoor enthusiasts. Whether for your next hunt, adventure, or passion for the outdoors, you will have the unique opportunity to shop show only pricing, test out new products, and attend an educational seminar from industry experts. Did we mention that kids under 12 are FREE? Plus FREE parking! Get your advanced DISCOUNTED tickets now! Use code KCLIVE.

