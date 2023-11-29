City Union Mission helping those in need

"City Union Mission is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

City Union Mission is facing unprecedented challenges during it's critical Celebrate Hope Campaign, due to inflation while trying to serve every single man, woman and child who come through their doors. The current economic instability has led to hardships with rising inflation—a mental health crisis, devastating numbers of people trapped in addiction, as well as families struggling to keep food on the table or a roof over their head during this holiday season.

