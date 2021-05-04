Watch
Create art anywhere with Remake Learning Days

Local teens create chalk artwork for Remake Learning Days.
Posted at 5:39 PM, May 04, 2021
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Remake Learning Days is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Remake Learning Days KC is an innovative learning festival for families and youth. Get curious and go explore with fun, hands-on activities created for kids of all ages -- both online and in-person. In this segment, we show you how area teens with inspired aesthetics worked with local artists to express themselves through chalk. Show us your chalk creations with #RemakeDaysKCChalk. Tune in all this week -- We're showing how and where you can get involved!

