KANSAS CITY, MO. — "PlayMonster, V-Tech, Readyland, Gel Blasters is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Spring is finally here, and Easter is on the horizon. Parents and kids alike are looking for some fresh ideas for rolling up their sleeves to play. Whether it’s getting outside for activity or expanding indoor options, Elizabeth Werner, the toy industry’s premier player, explains the latest toys hitting the market this spring.