Criminal consequences of underage drinking

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Wyrsch Hobbs & Mirakian is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Graduation is right around the corner and many parents and teens are looking to celebrate this important milestone. Unfortunately, these celebrations can sometimes result in under age drinking. Attorney David Bell discusses the possible criminal consequences a teen or parent could face if celebrations involve underage drinking and what to do if you or your child need legal representation on this type of offense.

