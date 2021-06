KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Nebraska Furniture Mart is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Summer is here and now is the time to get outside and hit the grill. Traeger prides itself on being versatile. They are able to grill, smoke, roast, braise, bake, and bbq all in one grill. Traeger is also the perfect grill for every level of home chef, with three levels of grills. Come check them out at Nebraska Furniture Mart!