Don't miss Hadestown!

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Hadestown is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Lindsey Hailes, a native of Overland Park, KS, is in the Hadestown national tour. She’s really excited to be performing for her family and friends. Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show’s eight Tony Awards®, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical