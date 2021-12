KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Quiktrip is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

QuikTrip is spreading the holiday cheer early this year with the return of its festive campaign, JollyTown, a mobile app contest filled with freebie gifts with every app order. QuikTrip will offer freebies of more than 30 in-store products through the QT mobile app.