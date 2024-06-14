Don't miss STOMP at Starlight Theatre

"Starlight Theatre is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. STOMP. See what all the noise is about. STOMP plays at Starlight Theatre June 14-16 only!

