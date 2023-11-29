Don't miss the 5th annual Unity Ball

"The New Reflections Foundation is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

The New Reflections Foundation would like to cordially invite you to sponsor our 5th annual Unity Ball on December 2, 2023, from 7pm-12am at Courtyard by Marriott Briarcliff. Join us as we honor and celebrate the profound leaders who are making a positive impact in our city and for our community. Your generous support will help us provide scholarships for students who want to pursue an education at New Reflections Technical Institute. With your support we can continue to build a brighter future for our community in this new era.

Your presence will help us provide scholarships, foster community growth, and make a lasting impact.

