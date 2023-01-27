Don't miss The Greater Kansas City Veterans Career Fair

"The Greater Kansas City Veterans Career Fair is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

The Greater Kansas City Veterans Career Fair is the largest military-focused career fair in the region and was created in 2018 to connect transitioning service members, veterans, and their family members with local and regional employers seeking high-quality candidates. The event is on January 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Overland Park Convention Center and is free for Job Seekers. All proceeds are donated to local veteran-supporting organizations.

