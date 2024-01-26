Watch Now
Don't miss the Johnson County Home & Garden Show

Posted at 2:24 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 15:24:26-05

"Johnson County Home & Garden Show is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Aplomb Martial Arts will be hosting an exciting new family fun area at this year’s Johnson County Home & Garden Show happening January 26-28 at the Overland Park Convention Center! The area will include ninja headband making, obstacle course, ninja high-fives and board breaking! In addition, come by to take a picture with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle!! Then enjoy a game of giant checkers and try your hand at the fun game of pickle ball. You can also grab information with safety tips on anti-bullying, women’s self defense, and suicide prevention, valuable resources and fun for all ages!

