"The Kansas City Auto Show is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

For nearly 100 years, the Kansas City Auto Show has been a popular event that draws car lovers, shoppers, and automobile enthusiasts throughout the Midwest. From Alfa Romeo to Volkswagen, this year's show will feature the latest model cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, alternative fuel vehicles, hybrids, and exotics.