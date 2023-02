"KCKPS is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools is having a Career Fair Saturday, March 11, from 8:30am-Noon at the KCKPS Central Office, 2010 N. 59th Street, Kansas City, KS 66104. They are hiring for certified staff members including principals, teachers and nurses. They are also hiring classified positions including custodians and administrative support. Apply today at Careers.KCKPS.org.