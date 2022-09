KANSAS CITY, MO. — "The Branson Convention and Visitors Bureau is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Americana Theater has seven great shows that you will not want to miss! From Classic Country and Comedy, Awesome 80’s, to Elvis: Story of a King. Visit our website or call AmericanaTheatreBranson.com - 417-544-8700 and use code promo code: KC for 50% off any regular show.