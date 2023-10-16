Watch Now
Don't miss this year's Gift of Sole

Posted at 4:52 PM, Oct 16, 2023
"Gift of Sole is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Tickets are on sale for the Gift of Sole Gala! Each ticket is $150. The gala runs from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at The Abbott, 1901 Cherry St.. You’ll enjoy an open bar, live entertainment, and a plated dinner by the Chef at Lula Southern Cookhouse, in Kansas City. The live and silent auctions include exciting items and experiences that will help raise even more money to buy sneakers for Kansas City area teens in need.

