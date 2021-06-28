Watch
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

Education on Heart Health Atrial Fibrillation

items.[0].videoTitle
Education on Heart Health Atrial Fibrillation
Poster image - 2021-06-28T110308.790.jpg
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 12:22:59-04

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "The University of Kansas Health System is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is an irregular heart rhythm that can cause blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related conditions. Around 2.7 million people in the U.S. have AFib. The University of Kansas Health System offers comprehensive heart care and a multi-specialty, comprehensive atrial fibrillation clinic for people with AFib. For more information visit: www.kansashealthsystem.com/heart

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo