Education on Heart Health Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is an irregular heart rhythm that can cause blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related conditions. Around 2.7 million people in the U.S. have AFib. The University of Kansas Health System offers comprehensive heart care and a multi-specialty, comprehensive atrial fibrillation clinic for people with AFib. For more information visit: www.kansashealthsystem.com/heart