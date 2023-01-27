Enroll at Saint Paul School of Theology

"Saint Paul School of Theology is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Saint Paul School of Theology is where theology meets life! Our FLEXible schedule offers courses two days a week on-campus, online and in hybrid formats to help you answer your call to ministry wherever you may serve. With 50% off tuition scholarships to all degree-seeking students, Saint Paul is committed to the formation of people for innovative, creative ministry in the church and public square.

