Farrand Farms celebrates 100 years!

Farrand Farms is celebrating its 100-year anniversary on May 14th in a big way!
Posted at 7:36 AM, May 10, 2022
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Farrand Farms is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Farrand Farms is celebrating its 100-year anniversary on May 14th in a big way! Come on out between 12-4 pm for local
vendors, carnival rides, face painting and fun for the whole family! Shop any time from March 1 to June 30 and get a raffle ticket just for shopping, plus an additional ticket for each $50 spent.

GRAND PRIZE: Trip to San Diego including airfare, hotels, a dinner out, and tickets to the Botanic Gardens
SECOND PLACE PRIZE: $1,000 cash
THIRD PLACE PRIZE: $500 cash

