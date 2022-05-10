Farrand Farms celebrates 100 years!

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Farrand Farms is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Farrand Farms is celebrating its 100-year anniversary on May 14th in a big way! Come on out between 12-4 pm for local

vendors, carnival rides, face painting and fun for the whole family! Shop any time from March 1 to June 30 and get a raffle ticket just for shopping, plus an additional ticket for each $50 spent.

GRAND PRIZE: Trip to San Diego including airfare, hotels, a dinner out, and tickets to the Botanic Gardens

SECOND PLACE PRIZE: $1,000 cash

THIRD PLACE PRIZE: $500 cash