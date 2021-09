KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Price Chopper is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Help us Fill the Fridge Sept. 7 - 11 at area Price Chopper stores! This is the metro’s largest perishable food drive for Harvester’s Community Food Network. We need milk, cheese, eggs, deli meat, fresh fruits and veggies -- and more. Visit mypricechopper.com for locations and a complete list of items needed.