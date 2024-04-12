Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

Find deals during National Lawn and Garden Month

Find deals during National Lawn and Garden Month
Poster image (10).jpg
Posted at 5:08 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 18:08:18-04

"Limor Media is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Lifestyle contributor, Limor Suss takes a trip to Ollie’s for National Lawn and Garden Month. Ollie's sells Real Brands at Real Bargain Prices! Check out their Every Day Low Prices on home décor, health & beauty items, books, toys, pet supplies, food, cookware & so much more for up to 70% off the fancy stores! It's a Bargain Hunter's Dream! There's new deals arriving every day, so hurry in...you never know what you'll find!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo