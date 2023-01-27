Find the right career for you with UPS

"UPS is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Lack of ambition may be a defining characteristic for employees in 2022. So where have all the go-getters gone? And how do we get them back? UPS will be releasing its inaugural “U.S. Jobs and Opportunities Report.” The report outlines the opportunities UPS provides to more than 400,000 employees and highlights the importance of career growth and how for many, a job with UPS can be a proven steppingstone to a lifetime of career development and life-changing opportunities.