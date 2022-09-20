Focus on your heart health with North Kansas City Hospital.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "North Kansas City Hospital is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Millions of people have been diagnosed with heart failure, and many lead active and healthy lives. Heart failure is a chronic disease that can be managed by taking good care of your body. A heart failure diagnosis does not mean your heart has stopped working, but that it is not working as well as it should. Heart failure is the primary reason patients return to the hospital following discharge. North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health focus on keeping you healthy at home.