GateWay of Hope hosting Women’s Enrichment Symposium

Since 2006, GateWay of Hope has been a beacon of light to women in the greater KC area. They are a nonprofit, faith based, women’s counseling and life coaching center. On April 22-24th they will host the Women’s Enrichment Symposium virtual event. The event is free and they hope to help women rebuild resilience and recover from negative emotional effects of the pandemic. For more information head to gwhope.org