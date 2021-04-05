Get a look inside Riley ABA & Autism Center

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Riley ABA & Autism Center is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Riley ABA & Autism Center, is a clinic-based agency located in the Westside neighborhood that provides outpatient therapy services to children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Sara Riley, owner, gives you a tour of her therapy center as well as shares information on additional local agencies that support individuals and families in the Kansas City autism community.