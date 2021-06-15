Global Ties KC unites cultures

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Global Ties KC is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Global Ties KC facilitates citizen diplomacy in both Kansas and Missouri, providing our communities with opportunities to interact with other cultures through person-to-person interactions. This month, a group of 25 Department of State program participants from Botswana, Kenya, Mauritius and Mozambique are in Kansas City for a virtual exchange program. These High School students and adult mentors are learning about Kansas City, making friends with American participants, and working on action plans to implement in their home countries. This is the first of four virtual Youth Programs that Global Ties KC is bringing to Kansas City this summer. If your family would be interested in participating in a program in July or August, reach out to their team at globaltieskc.org for more information.

