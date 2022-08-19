Watch Now
Go back to school with Boys & Girls Clubs

It’s Back-to-School Season, and we are helping kids have the best school year ever!
Posted at 12:32 PM, Aug 19, 2022
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

It’s Back-to-School Season, and we are helping kids have the best school year ever! At Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City, we do whatever it takes to help kids and teens succeed by providing safe places, mentors, meals, and meaningful life experiences. Kids know they can be themselves at the Club, make new friends, have fun, and build their skills to be successful in school, career and life.

