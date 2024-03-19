Jackson County to host career fair on Saturday, March 23

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following the success of last month's career fair, Jackson County is organizing another event to recruit qualified individuals to its team.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.

Enthusiastic job seekers are encouraged to participate, bringing their resumes for a chance to explore diverse career opportunities within county government.

This event provides a unique opportunity to discover and pursue rewarding roles in public service.

Learn more at: www.jacksongov.org

