Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

Jackson County to host career fair on Saturday, March 23

Sponsored content
Following the success of last month's career fair, Jackson County is organizing another event to recruit qualified individuals to its team.
Jackson County Career Fair.png
Posted at 4:52 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 17:52:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following the success of last month's career fair, Jackson County is organizing another event to recruit qualified individuals to its team.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.

Enthusiastic job seekers are encouraged to participate, bringing their resumes for a chance to explore diverse career opportunities within county government.

This event provides a unique opportunity to discover and pursue rewarding roles in public service.

Learn more at: www.jacksongov.org

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo