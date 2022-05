KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Asteam is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Join NSBE on 18th & Vine, Thursday, May 5th for a Benefit Concert to support aSTEAM Village and the Digital KC Now project. Not only can you support aSTEAM Village, but you will also witness an amazing concert featuring international violinist and recording artist, Dominique Hammons.