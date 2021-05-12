Join the Ultimate Princess Celebration

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Disney is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

What the world needs now more than ever is Courage and Kindness, which are the key attributes shared by all of the Disney Princess characters, including Queens Anna and Elsa from “Frozen.” Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration recently launched and Child Lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner tells us exactly how fans can celebrate with their favorite Princess characters with new products, a storybook collection free for download, a new Disney Princess anthem and more.

