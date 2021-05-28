Watch
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Join the WIN for KC TRYathlon

Join WIN for KC for the largest and most empowering all-female triathlon in the region!
Posted at 2:58 PM, May 28, 2021
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "WIN for KC is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Join WIN for KC for the largest and most empowering all-female triathlon in the region! Consistently reviewed as one of the best beginner triathlons available, this race provides a safe and friendly environment for all. With several options for participation – they've truly got something for everyone! Options for participation include a Super Sprint Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, Aquabike, Team Relay Triathlon and a Virtual TRYathlon. All participants receive a finishers medal and branded apparel item. Participants will also receive a free "adult" beverage (21+) and will have the opportunity to celebrate post-race with a well-spaced and physically distanced Finisher Fest.

