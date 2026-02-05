KC Cares | Hope Faith Homeless Assistance Campus in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hope Faith Homeless Assistance Campus is being featured by KSHB Cares with support from Best Offer KC Homebuyer.

Hope Faith's Executive director Doug Langer explained it is the organization’s mission to provide care, rest and work opportunities for people experiencing homelessness in Kansas City. Hope Faith serves individuals with dignity and respect while helping them move toward long term stability.

Langer said the shelter and work space is at 705 Virginia Avenue in Kansas City, MO. They always can use volunteers.

"If you feel you are ready and able to transform your own life, come down," explained Langer. "Put in a shift; experience the people we serve. You will realize they are not that different from you or I, just different circumstances."

Marck de Latour of Best Offer KC Homebuyer shared why they selected Hope Faith for charity spotlight on KSHB Cares.

"Our team is all about transforming communities. Most of the time that's taking a house that's been downtrodden and raising it up with a beautiful standard... Our team member went and volunteered at Doug's charity," explained de Latour. "She wanted to highlight it through our KSHB Cares Program. They're doing wonderful things for homelessness."

De Latour appreciates the community he has called home for 24 years and finds joy celebrating the charities like Hope Faith.