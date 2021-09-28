Watch
KC Scholars Celebrates 5th anniversary

KC Scholars Celebrates 5th anniversary.
Posted at 5:08 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 18:08:58-04

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "KC Scholars is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

The mission of KC Scholars is to increase post secondary education attainment in the great Kansas City area. KC Scholars provides fair and equitable opportunity for those that likely would not have otherwise earned a credential or degree. They are celebrating five years of success with a Private Broadcast Celebration on October 28, 2021. Please join as a sponsor of this celebration!

