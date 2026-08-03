KC Spotlight | 100% Chance of Splashin' Fun at Oceans of Fun & Worlds of Fun!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For generations of Kansas City families, summer hasn't truly felt complete without a trip to Oceans of Fun.

It's where kids raced to claim the best tube on the lazy river, braved towering water slides for the first time and spent hours cooling off in the wave pool while parents relaxed in the sun. For many, it's a tradition measured not by the calendar, but by sunscreen, flip-flops and one last splash before school begins.

That tradition is brighter than ever, as families look for a way to beat the summer heat. Oceans of Fun is the largest water park in Missouri with roughly 40 attractions.

Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun marketing director Dave Johnson explained the Flamingo Beach Club and cabanas have a new look and feel. "Surf City Wave Pool is the heart of Oceans of Fun," explained Johnson, as kids and adults laughed and played in the water. "There's so much to do here. It's Missouri's largest water park."

Johnson shared Hurricane Falls is a family water slide experience. Captain Kidd’s is a themed pirate ship, especially for the kids. You'll see slippery slides, bursting water cannons and other playful treasures. Aruba Tuba features two twisting inner tube slides that splash into Coconut Cove.

While Worlds of Fun continues operating on select dates after the water park closes, Labor Day marks the last opportunity this season to float the lazy river, catch a wave or make one more run down a favorite slide.

For many visitors, it's less about the rides than the memories. Oceans of Fun has long been a place where childhood summers unfolded one cannonball at a time, where siblings challenged each other to ride "just one more slide" and where parents soaked in special moments with their kids.

You can amplify your experience by renting a cabana, based on availability.

Oceans of Fun hours are typically 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on most weekdays. Most weekends it runs 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

