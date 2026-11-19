OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Holiday Boutique is celebrating its 15th year at the Overland Park Convention Center, offering five days of holiday shopping, local finds and festive fun.

If your holiday shopping list is long, more than 325 vendors are ready to help you check it twice, now through Nov. 22.

Among the local businesses is Love Letters, a Kansas City apparel brand founded by LeAnn Cruce. Cruce started Love Letters in her basement about a decade ago. Since then, the business has grown into a Kansas City favorite and expanded to include a mobile boutique. Cruce has even had the opportunity to design with household names like Starter, creating licensed merchandise.

Holiday Boutique shoppers will find plenty of Kansas City pride at the Love Letters booth #325, including KC hats, sweatshirts and T-shirts.

The Holiday Boutique will also feature several special events throughout the week. VIP Shopping Night runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Girls Night Out is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, shoppers who wear red can receive 50% off admission.

Visitors can also support a local cause while shopping. The Festival of Trees silent auction will benefit the Johnson County Christmas Bureau.

While shopping, folks can enjoy the glorious sounds of the season daily at the entertainment stage. The schedule includes local favorites from The Snow Globes and The Dickens Carolers.

The Kansas City Holiday Boutique runs through Nov. 22 at the Overland Park Convention Center. Shoppers can purchase tickets in advance and save at kcholidayboutique.com.