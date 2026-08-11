KC Spotlight | 8-11 Day Reminds Us, Call Before You Dig

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 8-11 Day is National Safe Digging Day! August 11 serves as an annual reminder for homeowners, contractors and others to call 811 before beginning any digging project.

The free service helps prevent damage to underground utility lines, including natural gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines. Calling 811 or visiting its website is an important step in protecting the public and workers from injuries, service disruptions and potentially, thousands of dollars in damage.

People planning projects such as planting trees, installing mailboxes, building fences or decks should contact MO 811 before digging. You should make the call or request 72 hours before work begins. This gives utility companies time to identify and mark underground lines.

