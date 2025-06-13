KC Spotlight | Ability KC Building Brighter Futures in Midtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ability KC serves those with complex medical conditions. One or two systems in their body may have challenges; behavioral, developmental or mental challenges may exist as well.

"We work with their medical team to ensure they're getting the right type of therapies," explained Amy Castillo, executive director and CEO of Ability KC. "We are focused on the quality of life."

Speech, occupational, physical, neuropsychology and medical management are some of the therapies and services provided.

Ability KC has main buildings near 31st and Main in the Midtown area.

"The KC Streetcar Authority has been so valuable, because when they recognize the services we were providing here. We worked with them to advocate and study why a stop here would be so important," explained Castillo.

Find out how you can help at Ability KC.