KC Spotlight | Active Adult Living at Fieldston of Fairway

The Fieldston of Fairway combines convenience, social engagement and low-maintenance living, perfect for those looking to continue an active lifestyle.

Located along Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway, the 55-and-over apartment community features more than 200 residences designed for active adults who want to remain independent while enjoying access to a variety of amenities and activities.

The development includes one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. It emphasizes lifestyle programming, aimed at helping residents stay connected and involved.

Community events, fitness opportunities and social gatherings are offered throughout the year, creating opportunities for neighbors to meet and build relationships. There is a full scale elevated activity room, bar, luxurious pool setting and golf swing bay to promote fitness and leisure.

