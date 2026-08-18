KC Spotlight | AdventHealth Championship Honors Summit Ranch

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Brad and Ann Botteron, founders of Summit Ranch, have been named the 2026 recipients of the Grayson Murray Be Kind to One Another Legacy Award. This honor is presented at the AdventHealth Championship to recognize people who embody kindness, compassion and service to others.

Summit Ranch is a nonprofit mental health resource in Shawnee. It provides mental health services and executive-function coaching for children and adolescents.

The couple explained their vision was to create a place of peace, where young people and families could find support in nature.

Summit Ranch describes its mission as empowering youth through an integrative approach to mental health care. Its programs are designed for children and teens ages 8 to 18 and include individual therapy, coaching, groups and classes.

The Botterons' involvement grew from a desire to make a lasting contribution to the Kansas City community.

The ranch now includes therapeutic gardens, walking trails, animals and a 40,000-square-foot recreation center on more than 100 acres.

The legacy award was established in 2025 in memory of Grayson Murray, the professional golfer who won the 2023 AdventHealth Championship before his death in May 2024. Murray was open about his struggles with anxiety and depression. His family has continued his advocacy through the Grayson Murray Foundation.

The AdventHealth Championship created the award in partnership with the foundation to honor individuals who reflect Murray's commitment to kindness and to supporting people facing mental health and addiction challenges. The award has both a golf component and a community component.

The AdventHealth Championship will be held at Blue Hills Country Club August 17-23. President of Blue Hills Country Club, Mike Wagner, invites everyone to experience KC's stop on the PGA Tour's Korn Ferry Tour. Wagner explained the Botterons' will be recognized at the Closing Ceremonies on Sunday, August 23, 2026.

For the Botterons, this comes as Summit Ranch continues its focus on helping young people build confidence, emotional skills and resilience. The organization says community support and scholarships help make its services accessible to families who otherwise might struggle to obtain care.

The award's name reflects the message associated with Murray throughout his life and career: kindness can have a lasting effect, particularly for people who may be struggling in silence.

By honoring Brad and Ann Botteron, tournament officials are recognizing a couple whose community work has turned that principle into a long-term commitment to helping others.

