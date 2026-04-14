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KC Spotlight | Answer Spring Bug Woes with BugBros

As warmer weather returns to KC, so do unwanted pests. One local company, BugBros, is working to make pest control more effective, transparent and hassle free for homeowners.
Sponsored: As warmer weather returns to the region, so do unwanted pests. BugBros in KC is working to make pest control more effective, transparent and hassle free for homeowners.
KC Spotlight | Eliminate Bug Woes with BugBros
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As warmer weather returns to the region, so do unwanted pests — and one local company is working to make pest control more effective, transparent and hassle free for homeowners.

BugBros, a Kansas City pest control provider, is building its reputation on a straightforward approach. Their staff offers reliable service, clear communication and treatments tailored to each home and business.

Areas of focus include the following: bed bug control, flea and tick control, cockroach control, mosquito control, general pest control, rodent control and more.

Andy Brown of BugBros explained they emphasize customer experience with the 100% happiness guarantee. He explained the Crazy Happy Club keeps your home protected all year, without any binding contracts. They offer a 100% money-back guarantee.

You can start your extermination efforts by calling (816) 307-2712.

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