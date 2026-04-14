KC Spotlight | Answer Spring Bug Woes with BugBros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As warmer weather returns to the region, so do unwanted pests — and one local company is working to make pest control more effective, transparent and hassle free for homeowners.

BugBros, a Kansas City pest control provider, is building its reputation on a straightforward approach. Their staff offers reliable service, clear communication and treatments tailored to each home and business.

Areas of focus include the following: bed bug control, flea and tick control, cockroach control, mosquito control, general pest control, rodent control and more.

Andy Brown of BugBros explained they emphasize customer experience with the 100% happiness guarantee. He explained the Crazy Happy Club keeps your home protected all year, without any binding contracts. They offer a 100% money-back guarantee.

You can start your extermination efforts by calling (816) 307-2712.

