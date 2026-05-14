KC Spotlight | Award-Winning Senior Star Wexford Place Shines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Choosing senior living is not just about floor plans or services. It’s about finding a place that feels right. With ore than 30,000 communities nationwide, Senior Star at Wexford Place stands out with its recent awards.

Senior Star at Wexford Place received national recognitions from U.S. News & World Report, The Joint Commission, Great Place to Work and Locals Love Us.

You can see how that becomes a part of every day life from staff members.

Rose Turner is a senior staff member in the kitchen and dining services. She advised anyone to come in and enjoy a meal with her team. Turner also described the dinner table as a meeting point and place for social activity for residents.

Senior Star at Wexford Place is located at 6500 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO.