KC Spotlight | Barstow Welcomes New Leader, Embraces "BELONG" Culture

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Barstow School recently was ranked #1 in Kansas City for independent schools by Niche.com. At the same time the independent coeducational school for students in preschool-12th grade welcomed Art Hall as the 18th President and Head of School.

Hall has 25 years of independent school leadership and has already embraced Kansas City.

The school wants all children and teenagers to remember they BELONG at Barstow. Hall explained it is represented through actions in every area.

He said they are emphasizing inclusiveness, connection and community. Hall wants everyone to feel accepted, challenged and supported.

For the 2025-26 school year, Barstow is accepting applications year-round. There are limited openings in some grades.

Prospective families are invited to an All School Open Houses on Saturday, September 27 at 10 a.m.